Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vanguard Theater Opens Season with THE SPITFIRE GRILL, November 4- 20

The Spitfire Grill serves up comfort and respite from a complicated world, with a beautiful score that is a hybrid mix of folk, blues, and bluegrass.

New Jersey News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  

Vanguard Theater Opens Season with THE SPITFIRE GRILL, November 4- 20

The Vanguard Theater kicks off its second season with the heartwarming musical drama, The Spitfire Grill. The show runs November 4 - 20, 2022 with performances Thursdays through Sundays at 8pm and Saturdays at 2pm. There is a preview performance on Thursday, November 3rd. Vanguard Theater is located at 180 Bloomfield Avenue. Tickets are $30-$50. The show is directed by Tony Award Nominee (Excellence in Education 2022) and Founding Artistic Director, Janeece Freeman Clark, with music direction by Andy Hudson.

Channeling musicals like Once and Come From Away, The Spitfire Grill serves up comfort and respite from a complicated world, with a beautiful score that is a hybrid mix of folk, blues, and bluegrass. Based on the award-winning film, The Spitfire Grill has become one of the most produced plays in the nation since its debut in 2000. Its creators, Valcq and Alley, envisioned this show finding its home with regional theatres because of the story's rural and hometown feel.

"Soulful and transcendent. It is not often that material moves me to tears, but this was one of those occasions. What even in normal times would be a joy is, in these troubled ones, sheer nourishment." - John Simon, New York Magazine

The show does a wonderful job of reminding us that girls and women can be the authors of their own fate; that they can make their own mistakes and learn from them, that they can change and grow, rise and fall, - and rise again - without the need of a male savior. The story also reminds us that no matter where we are in our journey, we should always be amenable to change. Indeed, change is one of the only things we can count on in life.

When asked why The Spitfire Grill was chosen as one of the shows in the company's second season, Freeman Clark says, "When I first came upon The Spitfire Grill, I was so moved by the spirit of hope and its transformative power upon the entire tree-lined town of Gilead, Wisconsin. The story centers around women: women's lives, women's pain, women's burdens, women's joys, women's power, women's desires, and women's strength in numbers. The three women whose stories are at the forefront of The Spitfire Grill - Percy, Hannah, and Shelby - are all locked away in their own personal prisons- locked away in their pain, fear, loneliness, and regret - and estranged from their very own hopes and dreams. But together these women find their voices, the power of forgiveness and redemption, and FAMILY.

"...walks a straight, serene line between loss and redemption, with characters bursting into anthems along the way to serve as friendly signposts of spiritual development." - The New York Times

Virginia Ann Woodruff* (BROADWAY: VIOLET, LEAP OF FAITH, THE COLOR PURPLE, ALL SHOOK UP, SMOKEY JOE'S CAFÉ, and numerous National Tours) leads the cast of Vanguard Theater's opening production of its Mainstage Professional Season, The Spitfire Grill. Sabrina Cabrera, recently seen in Light Opera of New Jersey's "In the Heights," makes her Vanguard Theater debut as Percy, with Julie Galorenzo* as Effy, Gina Milo* as Shelby, Luke Darnell* as Caleb, and Zack Abbey as Sherrif Joe. *Appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association. Rounding out Vanguard Theater's Mainstage season are Passing Strange (Feb. 16 - Mar. 5), Cabaret (April 13 - 30), and Spring Awakening (June 15 - July 2).

"The theme running through Vanguard's Mainstage season is how we connect with our communities, eventually finding the embrace of home within ourselves. Whether it's running away from home, or finding a place to call home, all of the pieces we selected this season ask the characters to find deep meaning in how they relate to their environment, and how that impacts their sense of self. This could not be a better time to highlight and spotlight some of the many organizations that provide refuge and a safe space for so many in our own communities," says Jessica Sporn, Managing Director of Vanguard Theater.

Purchase tickets at bit.ly/ticketsVTC. Individual and membership subscription tickets are available.

Founded in 2015, Vanguard Theater Company is a unique 501(c)(3) committed to changing social and cultural narratives through theater dedicated to DREAM: Diversity, Reciprocity, Education, Activism & Mentorship. Having just completed its first full year in its new home in Montclair, Vanguard Theater has quickly become a destination for great professional theater, inspired community collaborations, excellent youth programming, and more. Manifest star Geraldine Leer recently named Vanguard Theater as one of her favorite artistic destinations in Montclair, and, to quote Jay Lustig, reviewer for NJ Stages, "This is the third Vanguard Theater show I've reviewed since it opened its new Montclair space last year, and I've been impressed by them all." Vanguard looks forward to continuing its reputation for excellent theater and impactful community dialogue as it begins its second full season in Montclair, NJ.




Amy Grant and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Go On Sale at bergenPAC This Week Photo
Amy Grant and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Go On Sale at bergenPAC This Week
 bergenPAC has announced new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Micky Dolenz celebrates his beloved band The Monkees on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and country icon Amy Grant takes take the stage Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Giants Of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC This Month Photo
Giants Of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC This Month
Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8PM! That's when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019.
AMERICAN RIVER:A JOURNEY DOWN THE PASSAIC At NJPAC Offers A Journey Into Newarks Photo
AMERICAN RIVER:A JOURNEY DOWN THE PASSAIC At NJPAC Offers A Journey Into Newark's Past And Future
Award-winning feature documentary about one of the state's most important waterways will screen at the Arts Center, followed by a community conversation with New Jersey filmmaker Scott Morris and writer Mary Bruno
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL Announced At MPAC This Christmas Photo
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL Announced At MPAC This Christmas
Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at  2pm and 6:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

More Hot Stories For You


Amy Grant and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Go On Sale at bergenPAC This WeekAmy Grant and Micky Dolenz of The Monkees Go On Sale at bergenPAC This Week
November 2, 2022

 bergenPAC has announced new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. Micky Dolenz celebrates his beloved band The Monkees on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and country icon Amy Grant takes take the stage Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Giants Of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC This MonthGiants Of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at SOPAC This Month
November 2, 2022

Mark your calendar for Saturday, November 19 at 8PM! That's when Giants of Jazz, an annual Jazz festival featuring nearly 30 performers, returns to the South Orange Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2019.
AMERICAN RIVER:A JOURNEY DOWN THE PASSAIC At NJPAC Offers A Journey Into Newark's Past And FutureAMERICAN RIVER:A JOURNEY DOWN THE PASSAIC At NJPAC Offers A Journey Into Newark's Past And Future
November 1, 2022

Award-winning feature documentary about one of the state's most important waterways will screen at the Arts Center, followed by a community conversation with New Jersey filmmaker Scott Morris and writer Mary Bruno
RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL Announced At MPAC This ChristmasRUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL Announced At MPAC This Christmas
November 1, 2022

Sleigh what? The critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical makes its debut at Mayo Performing Arts Center with two performances on Sunday, November 27 at  2pm and 6:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.
DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced At MPAC November 26DARLENE LOVE: LOVE FOR THE HOLIDAYS Announced At MPAC November 26
November 1, 2022

We could all use a little “Love” this holiday season!  Darlene Love performs seasonal favorites and hits when the Darlene Love: Love for the Holidays tour comes to MPAC on Saturday, November 26 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.