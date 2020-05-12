VIDEO: Watch Paper Mill's Full NEW VOICES 2016 Concert: EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Paper Mill has streamed its full 2016 New Voices concert, Everything Old is New Again!

Members of the competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in this fully produced, original concert. See over 120 of New Jersey's most talented young performers, including Rising Star Award winners and nominees!

Watch the full concert below!





