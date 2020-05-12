Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch Paper Mill's Full NEW VOICES 2016 Concert: EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN

Article Pixel May. 12, 2020  

Paper Mill has streamed its full 2016 New Voices concert, Everything Old is New Again!

Members of the competitive Summer Musical Theater Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in this fully produced, original concert. See over 120 of New Jersey's most talented young performers, including Rising Star Award winners and nominees!

Watch the full concert below!

VIDEO: Watch Paper Mill's Full NEW VOICES 2016 Concert: EVERYTHING OLD IS NEW AGAIN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: CHICAGO Cast Members Perform 'All That Jazz' Choreography
  • VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Calls Jimmy Fallon; Talks 'You'll Never Walk Alone' on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Judi Dench Answers Questions From Daniel Craig, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne, and More on British Vogue's ASK A LEGEND
  • VIDEO: Watch All of the Songs from THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II from Idina Menzel to Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Ben Platt & More!