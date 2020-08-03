Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paper Mill Streams NEW VOICES 2005
The annual "New Voices" concert is the culmination of Paper Mill Playhouse's Summer Musical Theater Conservatory.
Members of the competitive Conservatory who earned coveted spots in the Senior (ages 15-18), Junior Plus (ages 13-14), and Junior companies (ages 10-12) are directed and choreographed by Paper Mill Playhouse's professional artistic staff in this fully produced, original concert.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Linda Eder Discusses Experiences Teaching Virtual Voice Lessons and Shares Clips of Students
- VIDEO: Seth Sikes Creates Parody Music Video in Honor of Fire Island
- VIDEO: Linda Lavin Chats With CBS SUNDAY MORNING About Advocating For Herself, and Being Busier Than She's Ever Been
- VIDEO: Watch Christina Bianco Take on Hollywood Classics as Julie Andrews, Patti LuPone & More!
- VIDEO: Renee Fleming Performs 'Adieu, notre petite table' in Rehearsal For Upcoming Performance
- VIDEO: Renee Fleming Performs 'O mio babbino caro' From GIANNI SCHICCHI