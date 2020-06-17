VIDEO: Paper Mill Playhouse Presents BABBLING BY THE BROOK With JoAnn M. Hunter

Jun. 17, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse has added the new weekly special live streaming event Babbling by the Brook, hosted by Mark S. Hoebee, to the line-up of weekly online events. Every Wednesday evening beginning May 20, 2020 at 7:00PM (EDT). Tune in on the Paper Mill Playhouse Facebook page (facebook.com/PaperMillPlayhouse.

Join Paper Mill Playhouse and Mark S. Hoebee each week for lighthearted, entertaining conversations with a star-studded roster of performers, writers, directors, and more theatrical denizens. Gain insight into upcoming productions, delve into the creative process, and catch up with veteran actors!

Join Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee as he catches up with his friend, collaborator, and beloved Paper Mill family member, JoAnn M. Hunter.

