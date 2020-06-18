VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores the The Great Ziegfeld for Humanities Symposium Series

Shutdown Streaming
Jun. 18, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at the work of The Great Ziegfeld.

Join the symposium on the set of the 1998 production of Will Rogers' FOLLIES for a night hosted by Robert Johanson, music directed by Albert Evans, and performances by Betsy Craig, James Hindman, Suzanne Ishee, Kelly Rabke, Susie Speidel, and Mark Waldrop. Plus - a special appearance by original Ziegfeld Follies Girl (1921-23) Eleanor Dara O'Connell.

