American Theater Group to Present Lerner and Loewe's MY FAIR LADY

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Theater Group (ATG) will present Lerner and Loewe's beloved My Fair Lady as its final main stage production of the 2025-26 season. The production will run Feb. 26-March 15, 2026 at three NJ venues -- the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge, the DMK Theater/Union Arts Center in Union and UCPAC's Hamilton Stage in Rahway.

Based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady was the recipient of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The classic 1956 musical, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, features an unforgettable score including “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain” and “Get Me to the Church on Time.” It will be directed by ATG's Producing Artistic Director James Vagias, with choreography by Victoria Casillo and Musical Direction by Chase Kessler. Additional information about casting and the creative team will be announced shortly.

Early bird ticketing ($40-$50) is in effect until Feb. 1st; thereafter, ticket prices will range from $50-65 and are available at americantheatergroup.org.

My Fair Lady will conclude ATG's 2025-26 main stage season which included productions of Thornton Wilder's Our Town and Joe Landry's It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play. Additional events this season include free play readings, an “encore” presentation of Peter Filichia and Friends: Broadway Tales & Tunes at NY's 54 Below on March 2nd, a fundraising Gala on April 26th and Juneteenth celebrations.

“We are thrilled to complete our main stage season with this beautiful show, considered by many to be the best musical of all time,” noted Jim Vagias. “And we are pleased that we will be able to present it in all of our wonderful venues, providing a greater opportunity for our growing audience to experience it in a theater close to home.”

The Sieminski Theater is located on the scenic campus of Fellowship Village at 8000 Fellowship Road in Basking Ridge, NJ. This beautiful, 257-seat state-of-

the-art theater boasts an innovative design that exudes professionalism while maintaining an intimate ambiance. Performances of My Fair Lady will be Thurs. Feb. 26th through Sun. March 1st. Tickets are available at www.sieminskitheater.org.

The state-of-the-art Union Arts Center is located at 1980 Morris Avenue in Union, with its primary entrance on Morris Avenue. The Arts Center includes the DMK Black Box Theater, the Union Art Gallery curated by Les Malamut, Union TV and podcast studios, classrooms, and The Center Café. My Fair Lady performances are Thurs. March 5th through Sun. March 8th. Please visit https://www.uniontownship.com for more information.