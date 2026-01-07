The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present REVOLUTIONARY VOICES Series

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present Revolutionary Voices, a season-long play reading series examining the promise and potential of America. From gripping dramatic works to provocative proclamations, the four-installment series brings to life critical periods of American history, culminating in a newly-devised performance that weaves together founding documents and other key writings from throughout the nation's transformative history.

Created in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Revolutionary Voices invites audiences to engage with the language, ideas, and debates that continue to define the American experiment. Through staged readings and curated presentations, the series examines how revolutionary words shaped the country and still resonate today.

"Over two centuries ago, the promise of America was laid out by fiery orators and great thinkers in impassioned speeches and momentous declarations," said Brian B. Crowe, STNJ's Artistic Director. "While their bold and revolutionary ideas still ring out today, each generation has challenged their veracity and tested their resilience. We are excited to present this series which examines the promise of America - with all its potential and pitfalls, its challenges and triumphs - through the lens of these great writers."

The first installment, The Devil's Disciple by George Bernard Shaw, is a sharp, witty drama set against the backdrop of the American Revolution. Brimming with bold ideas, moral reversals, and Shaw's trademark humor, the play challenges notions of heroism, sacrifice, and conscience - proving that the most unruly rebel may actually be a hero in disguise.

Next, The Agitators by Mat Smart crackles with urgency, bringing to life the fierce, decades-long friendship between Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass. From modest abolitionist beginnings, through the Civil War, to the highest halls of government, this gripping two-character drama explores activism, allyship, and the cost of fighting for change when progress demands impossible choices.

Robert Schenkkan's All the Way is a riveting political drama that thrusts audiences into the high-stakes first year of Lyndon B. Johnson's presidency. With pulse-quickening dialogue, the play chronicles the tumultuous battles behind the passage of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964, revealing the grit and compromise required to change the course of history.

The fourth and final installment is a devised piece titled We Declare: Words that Shaped a Nation, a powerful theatrical journey through the speeches, documents, and proclamations from our nation's origin. We Declare brings to life the most influential and world-changing documents in American history. From the Declaration of Independence to the musings of prominent American luminaries, the event will feature two and a half centuries of diverse American voices, including Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Maya Angelou, Robert Frost, James Baldwin, and others. This engaging presentation reveals the drama, debate, and enduring impact behind the ideas that shaped the American experience.

Complementing Revolutionary Voices, STNJ will also present Classics for Kids!, a popular series of kid-friendly performances designed to introduce young audiences and their families to the joy of live theatre and classic children's literature.

The series begins with a Tanglewood Marionettes production of Sleeping Beauty, followed by American Folktales, a lively collection celebrating the rich storytelling traditions of the nation. Next, audiences will enjoy the return of Tanglewood Marionettes' celebrated production of The Dragon King. The series concludes with Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics, a spirited and seasonal collection of short stories and poems perfect for celebrating the holidays.

Together, Classics for Kids! and Revolutionary Voices reflect The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's commitment to serving audiences of all ages while celebrating the enduring power of great stories. All performances take place in the FM Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, NJ.

Revolutionary Voices

Tickets - Adult: $35/$55 (for We Declare); Youth (17 and under): $20

Discounts available for students and multi-event packages

The Devil's Disciple

by George Bernard Shaw

Monday, February 23 at 7:30pm

The Agitators

by Mat Smart

Monday, April 27 at 7:30pm

All the Way

by Robert Schenkkan

Monday, July 27 at 7:30pm

We Declare: Words that Shaped a Nation

Monday, September 14 at 7:30pm

Classics for Kids!

Tickets- Adult: $25; Youth (17 and under): $20

Discounts available for multi-event packages

Tanglewood Marionettes presents Sleeping Beauty

Saturday, February 14 at 11:00am

American Folktales

Saturday, June 13 at 11:00am

Tanglewood Marionettes presents The Dragon King

Saturday, October 24 at 11:00am

Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics

Saturday, December 19 at 11:00am