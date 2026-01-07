The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Unveils REVOLUTIONARY VOICES Series

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) has announced Revolutionary Voices, a season-long play reading series exploring the language, ideals, and debates that have shaped the American experiment.

Created in recognition of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, the four-installment series will present staged readings of historically significant dramatic works alongside a newly devised performance drawn from foundational American texts.

“Over two centuries ago, the promise of America was laid out by fiery orators and great thinkers in impassioned speeches and momentous declarations,” said STNJ Artistic Director Brian B. Crowe. “While their bold and revolutionary ideas still ring out today, each generation has challenged their veracity and tested their resilience. We are excited to present this series which examines the promise of America — with all its potential and pitfalls, its challenges and triumphs — through the lens of these great writers.”

All performances will take place at the FM Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University in Madison, New Jersey.

THE DEVIL’S DISCIPLE

by George Bernard Shaw

Monday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Set during the American Revolution, Shaw’s sharp and witty drama examines heroism, conscience, and sacrifice through moral reversals and political tension, questioning who truly deserves the title of revolutionary.

THE AGITATORS

by Mat Smart

Monday, April 27 at 7:30 p.m.

This two-character drama traces the decades-long friendship between Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass, exploring activism, allyship, and the personal cost of fighting for social change across abolition, suffrage, and civil rights movements.

ALL THE WAY

by Robert Schenkkan

Monday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m.

A political drama focused on the first year of Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency, All the Way chronicles the battles surrounding the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the compromises required to enact lasting reform.

WE DECLARE: WORDS THAT SHAPED A NATION

Monday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m.

The final installment is a newly devised theatrical presentation weaving together American speeches, essays, and founding documents. Spanning more than two centuries, the work features voices including Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Maya Angelou, Robert Frost, James Baldwin, and others, examining the enduring power of language in shaping national identity.

In conjunction with Revolutionary Voices, STNJ will also present its Classics for Kids! series, offering family-friendly performances designed to introduce young audiences to live theatre and storytelling.

CLASSICS FOR KIDS!

TANGLEWOOD MARIONETTES PRESENTS SLEEPING BEAUTY

Saturday, February 14 at 11:00 a.m.

AMERICAN FOLKTALES

Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m.

TANGLEWOOD MARIONETTES PRESENTS THE DRAGON KING

Saturday, October 24 at 11:00 a.m.

MERRY, MERRY MISCHIEF: HOLIDAY CLASSICS

Saturday, December 19 at 11:00 a.m.

Ticket Information

Revolutionary Voices tickets are priced at $35, with We Declare priced at $55. Youth tickets (17 and under) are $20.

Classics for Kids! tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for youth. Discounts are available for students and multi-event packages.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ShakespeareNJ.org or contact the box office at (973) 408-5600.