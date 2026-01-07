Centenary Stage Company to Present The Six One Five Collective at THAW Music Festival

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company will present the Six One Five Collective as part of the Winter THAW Music Festival on Saturday, January 17 at 8:00 PM. The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

The Six One Five Collective, performing in the spirit of the Highwaymen and Little Big Town, is a Grammy-nominated, award-winning group of artists that has blossomed into one of Music City’s best. The Collective is a collaborative effort steeped in a musical mix of Country, Americana, and Pop. Their sound is an undeniable wall of distinctive harmonies and voices, reminiscent of great American bands that have come before them.

Tickets for this Winter THAW Music Festival performance are $29.50 for adults and $15.00 for students and children under 12.

