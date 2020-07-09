Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Paper Mill Explores Mark Twain for Humanities Symposium Series
Paper Mill Playhouse has shared a flashback installment of its Humanitarian Symposium Series taking an inside look at critics and criticism.
On the set of its 1997 production of Big River Paper MIll hosted an interesting and educational evening on the life and works of Mark Twain, hosted by Susie Speidel and featuring performances by Catrice Joseph, Jayme McDaniel, Jessica Wright, and Ms. Speidel, with a lecture by Dr. Elliot Engel.
