VIDEO: First Look at IT'S ONLY A PLAY at George Street Playhouse

Filmed onstage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, Terrence McNally's hit comedy comes to life for this new streaming production.

Jul. 2, 2021  
See the official trailer for George Street Playhouse's streaming production of It's Only a Play by Terrence McNally.

Professionally filmed onstage at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, Tony Award winner Terrence McNally's hit comedy comes to life for this new streaming production! It is opening night on Broadway, and an unforgettable cast of characters, from the self-possessed leading lady to the starry-eyed coat check boy, is eagerly awaiting "rave" reviews. Equal parts uproarious and heartfelt - It's Only a Play will remind you why there's no business like show business.

Viewing links for this streaming performance will be for sale thru 8 PM EST Saturday, July 3. Viewers may watch the performance through 11:59 PM EST July 4.


