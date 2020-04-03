VIDEO: Carl Hendrick Louis Performs From RADIO GOLF as Part of Two River Theater's Scene at Two River Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Carl Hendrick Louis performs from Two River's recent production of August Wilson's RADIO GOLF in this new Scene at Two River video!

Check out the video below!

Two River Theater reflects on past productions with #SceneAtTwoRiver, which allows audience members to hear some new messages from the theater's family of artists and explore some new resources and opportunities beyond the stage.

Two River has commissioned and premiered original projects including Be More Chill by Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis and Joe Tracz, and Hurricane Diane by Playwright-in-Residence Madeleine George.

Two River Theater is led by Artistic Director John Dias and Managing Director Michael Hurst, and was founded in 1994 by Joan and Robert Rechnitz. We are easily accessible by car, train, or bus, with great restaurants, shopping and hotels within walking distance of the theater.





