NJPAC Opens Applications for Teaching Artist Certificate Program

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center and Rutgers University–Newark will offer a second session of their Teaching Artist Certificate program from June 29 to July 24.



The program provides artists and those seeking a career change with the pedagogical skills and business know-how required to launch a practice as a teaching artist in schools, community centers, arts organizations and other settings. Candidates with a creative practice in dance, music, theater and playwriting are encouraged to apply.



Classes take place Monday to Friday from 9:30AM – 4:30PM (the week of July 13 – 17 they begin at 8:30AM) on the Newark campuses of NJPAC and RU-N. There will be five days of virtual learning.



Through a combination of theory, coursework, fieldwork, networking opportunities and reflective evaluation, students gain personal and professional development that will prepare them to use the arts to foster social and emotional growth in classrooms, in their communities and beyond.



“We see the growing popularity of creative activities in hospitals, libraries, corporations and community centers,” says Jennifer Tsukayama, Vice President, Arts Education at NJPAC. “Often, teaching artists are the ones leading these activities and our certificate program is teaching best practices for those in the field.”



The curriculum emphasizes culturally responsive and inclusive teaching practices and is led by NJPAC teaching artists, faculty from the Urban Education Department at RU-N and nationally-recognized experts including author and teaching artist Eric Booth.



“We are excited to be offering a second year of the program in a fruitful partnership with NJPAC,” says Lynnette Mawhinney, Senior Associate Dean for Strategic Academic Initiatives at Rutgers University–Newark. “Our inaugural class is able to apply practical skills to the field and with our second cohort, we are continuing to expand the pipeline for teaching artistry."



Candidates will gain hands-on experience by working with young artists enrolled in NJPAC's summer arts program.



A resume, personal video statement and a sample of creative work are required for the Teaching Artist Certificate application. The application deadline is March 27, 2026, and applicants will be notified of their acceptance via email on a rolling basis.



Tuition for the certificate program is $1,500. For more information and to apply, visit njpac.org/teaching-artist-certificate.

