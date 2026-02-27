CLUE: THE MUSICAL to be Presented at MCCC’s Kelsey Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A hilarious murder-mystery comedy, inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the fan-favorite film, comes to the Kelsey Theatre stage when the Bear Tavern Project presents "Clue: The Musical," March 6-15, on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus.

Board game characters come to life-with murder and blackmail on the menu-when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor. This interactive whodunit features all of your favorite characters-Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, and more-as they try to solve a murder with countless possible outcomes.

The Clue franchise began in 1949 with the manufacture of the "Cluedo" board game. Currently owned and published by Hasbro, the game has since sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. A murder-mystery comedy film by Paramount Pictures based on the board game was released in 1985, and has since become a fan-favorite.

The cast, portraying the classic board game characters and more, features Christina Breeman of Bristol, Pa., as Mrs. Peacock; Jeremy Weir of Harleysville, Pa., as Mr. Boddy; Jessa Casner of Pennington, N.J., as Mrs. White; Joseph Cutalo of Titusville, N.J., as Colonel Mustard; Karen Cameron of East Brunswick, N.J., as the Detective; Shawn Simmons of Hamilton, N.J., as Professor Plum; Kelly Regina Falcigno of Hamilton as Miss Scarlet; Jim Morris as Mr. Green, and Susan den Outer of Langhorne, Pa., as The Pianist.

Dates and showtimes for "Clue: The Musical" are Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturdays, March 7 and March 14, and Sundays, March 8 and March 15, at 2 p.m. In addition, there will be a special daytime performance on Wednesday, March 11, at 10 a.m. All performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.