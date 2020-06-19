Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Will Present a Disney Family Sing-A-Long

Article Pixel Jun. 19, 2020  

The Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District's (NJ) Department of Performing Arts and the Bridgewater-Raritan High School's Television Team, BRTV, present a Disney Family Sing-A-Long on June 20 at 7pm.

The program features performances from Bridgewater-Raritan High School Choir and Theatre students, as well as some special cameo performances from Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District music staff.

The program was organized by Bridgewater-Raritan High School students Tina Compagnino, Hannah Grynberg, David Mead, and Emma DeMayo, with support from Teresa and Thomas Gunning, the BRHS Theatre Program Directors. The program was edited by BRTV student Ryan Elias.

Tune in below!


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Jessie Mueller Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • Japan Art Association Postpones 32nd Praemium Imperiale Awards Until 2021
  • Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
  • Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!