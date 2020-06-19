VIDEO: Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District Will Present a Disney Family Sing-A-Long

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District's (NJ) Department of Performing Arts and the Bridgewater-Raritan High School's Television Team, BRTV, present a Disney Family Sing-A-Long on June 20 at 7pm.

The program features performances from Bridgewater-Raritan High School Choir and Theatre students, as well as some special cameo performances from Bridgewater-Raritan Regional School District music staff.

The program was organized by Bridgewater-Raritan High School students Tina Compagnino, Hannah Grynberg, David Mead, and Emma DeMayo, with support from Teresa and Thomas Gunning, the BRHS Theatre Program Directors. The program was edited by BRTV student Ryan Elias.

Tune in below!

