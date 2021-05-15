Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VACNJ Gala Auction is Now Live

The virtual gala will be held at 7:30 PM on Saturday, May 22.

May. 15, 2021  

VACNJ Gala Auction is Now Live

Launching May 13 at 5 PM, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will host an online auction of artwork and experiences in support of its virtual gala, Paint the Town. Running through 10 PM on Saturday, May 22, the auction features more than 70 artworks and experiences available for bid and can be found at 32auctions.com/PaintTheTown2021. Proceeds from the online auction enables the Art Center to continue to provide high-quality arts education programs to more than 500 kids every year who would not otherwise have access to the arts; provide scholarships for classes and summer camps to kids who come from low-income families; serve diverse members of the community including individuals with disabilities and seniors experiencing cognitive and memory challenges; and show exciting, contemporary art in Summit.

The virtual gala will be held at 7:30 PM on Saturday, May 22. Visit artcenternj.org for information on how to attend via Zoom­­. Visit 32auctions.com/PaintTheTown2021 to take home your own beautiful piece of art while supporting the arts in New Jersey.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jared Gertner
Jared Gertner
Syndee Winters
Syndee Winters
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
Stages Festival Of Free And Low-Cost Theatre Events Continues Through May Photo

Stages Festival Of Free And Low-Cost Theatre Events Continues Through May

Ember Choir Returns To Live Performances Photo

Ember Choir Returns To Live Performances

HORIZON FOUNDATION SOUNDS OF THE CITY Returns This Summer Photo

HORIZON FOUNDATION SOUNDS OF THE CITY Returns This Summer

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Presents In-Person Outdoor Chamber Music Series at The Newar Photo

New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Presents In-Person Outdoor Chamber Music Series at The Newark Museum of Art


More Hot Stories For You

  • ACT Louisville Productions Holds Adult And Child Auditions For THE WIZARD OF OZ
  • Kentucky Shakespeare Festival Returns to Central Park This Summer
  • The Carnegie Presents I GOT RHYTHM
  • ACT Louisville Productions Announces Broadway Panel For Youth Performing Arts Summer Camps