VACNJ Gala Auction is Now Live

Launching May 13 at 5 PM, the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey will host an online auction of artwork and experiences in support of its virtual gala, Paint the Town. Running through 10 PM on Saturday, May 22, the auction features more than 70 artworks and experiences available for bid and can be found at 32auctions.com/PaintTheTown2021. Proceeds from the online auction enables the Art Center to continue to provide high-quality arts education programs to more than 500 kids every year who would not otherwise have access to the arts; provide scholarships for classes and summer camps to kids who come from low-income families; serve diverse members of the community including individuals with disabilities and seniors experiencing cognitive and memory challenges; and show exciting, contemporary art in Summit.

The virtual gala will be held at 7:30 PM on Saturday, May 22. Visit artcenternj.org for information on how to attend via Zoom­­. Visit 32auctions.com/PaintTheTown2021 to take home your own beautiful piece of art while supporting the arts in New Jersey.