Union County Performing Arts Center & The City of Rahway Present Free Virtual Concert Version of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

This year the Union County Performing Arts Center and The City of Rahway are presenting a FREE virtual concert version of "Once On This Island" in celebration of Black History Month. The free presentation will premiere on the UCPAC's Facebook and YouTube pages on Sunday, February 28th at 8pm.

This presentation of "Once On This Island" is being musically directed by Khy Garner, conducted by Teddy Kernizan, and stars Dani Richards as Ti Moune, Lawrence Dandridge as Daniel Deauxhomme, Darius Delk as Papa Ge, Taye McQueen as Erzulie, and so many more amazing New Jersey performers filling out the rest of the cast.

"Once on This Island" is a rousing calypso-flavored tale of one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. Ti Moune, a peasant girl, rescues a wealthy boy from the other side of the island, Daniel, with whom she falls in love. Unbeknownst to Ti Moune, the pompous gods who preside over the island make a bet with one another over which is stronger, love or death, the stakes being Ti Moune's life. When she pursues Daniel, who has returned to his people, Ti Moune is shunned because of her lowly status. Her determination and capacity to love, though, is not enough to win Daniel's heart, and Ti Moune pays the ultimate price; but the gods turn Ti Moune into a tree that grows so strong and so tall, it breaks the wall that separates the societies and ultimately unites them.

"The City of Rahway is always proud to partner with the Union County Performing Arts Center for the Annual Black History Month celebration. As the pandemic is still ongoing, our celebration this year has been altered to take place virtually, but I hope that means even more people will log in to watch the performance, comfortably and safely from their own homes." Mayor Raymond Giacobbe of the City of Rahway.

The Union County Performing Arts Center's mission is to provide greater access to the arts, encourage cultural and educational opportunities, preserve and enhance the historic Rahway Theater, and perhaps most importantly showcase and foster the talents of both established and emerging performers and artists.

