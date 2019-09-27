UCPAC Announces BROADWAY FRIGHT NIGHT

On Friday, October 4th Broadway Fright Night will take place at the Union County Performing Arts Center.

Broadway Fright Night is a celebration of songs from musicals with supernatural, horror and sci-Fi themes. Created and hosted by New York Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, five of New York's finest vocalists will pay homage to Broadway and Off-Broadway's most original, intriguing and terrifying characters in this all-new concert event.

Scheduled performers include Richard Todd Adams (The Phantom of the Opera; CATS; Jekyll & Hyde; The Pirate Queen; The Woman in White), Jackie Burns (Wicked; If/Then; Hair), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera; The King and I; Les Miserables), Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky; A Christmas Story; Forbidden Broadway) and Joey Taranto (Kinky Boots; Rock of Ages; Bat Out of Hell-The Musical; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark). The Musical Director/Accompanist will be Eugene Gwozdz.

The evening will include musical selections from Wicked; The Phantom of the Opera; Jekyll and Hyde; Little Shop of Horrors; The Rocky Horror Show; Young Frankenstein; Sweeney Todd; Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark; Dance of the Vampires; Bat Boy and much more! Join us for a "spook-tacular" evening certain to give audience members of all ages thrills and chills in this "can't miss" concert event.



The Union County Performing Arts Center's Main Stage is located at 1601 Irving in Rahway, NJ.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the Box Office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The Box Office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





