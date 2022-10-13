Tony Winning Star Of MJ, Myles Frost, to Appear At Montclair State University's Broadway Lecture Series

The Tony Winning Superstar Myles Frost, currently starring as Michael Jackson in "MJ '' on Broadway is coming to Montclair State University for the debut of The Broadway Lecture Series on November 28th at 7pm. This event will be live and in-person. It is best described as the Broadway version of "Inside The Actor's Studio." It will be a 75 minute conversation about Myle's process and his journey to Broadway. He will give his guidance, stories, and antidotes about growing up, training for this moment, learning to dance, and how he embodies Michael eight shows a week. Questions from the audience will be collected to make this a truly interactive experience.

This not to be missed conversation, will be followed by a VIP Meet & Greet for a limited amount of tickets. A professional photographer will be on hand to snap a picture with Myles and these special guests. VIP tickets also include seats in the first few rows of the auditorium.

The Broadway Lecture Series is created by Unfinished Business LLC. and Actor/Singer/Talk Show Host Robert Bannon. Robert is the creator & host of "The Roundtable" as well as it's sister programs "Quarantine, Cabaret, & Cocktail," & "The Broadway Lecture Series." He has interviewed everyone from Chita Rivera to Perez Hilton, Heather Headley to Bianca Del Rio and more.

Montclair State University nestled in Montclair, NJ is an acclaimed school for Arts. It has a state of the art Broadcasting Facility, Music Theater Program, and Arts Programming. It is located a short train ride from the heart of NYC with public transportation readily available from NYC.

More Lecture Broadway guests are to be announced. This program will happen numerous times throughout the year to bring the Best of Broadway to the university students, the community, and theater fans alike.

For More Information & For Tickets: www.BroadwayLectureSeries.com

For More Information on Robert Bannon: www.RobertBannon.com

For More Information on Myles Frost- IG @mylesfrost