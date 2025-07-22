Tickets to Pat Benatar Book Release, STYX, and More on Sale at BergenPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



bergenPAC has revealed six new shows for this season. Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo visit bergenPAC to release their book My Grandma and Grandpa Rock on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at 7 p.m.; STYX on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at 7 p.m.; Morris Day & The Time on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at 8 p.m.; The Sugarhill Gang on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Jay Leno on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at 8 p.m.; Mark Feinstein on Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale Friday, July 25, 2025 at 10 a.m. Visit or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$49-$59-$79

Celebrate the release of Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo's heartwarming children's book, My Grandma and Grandpa Rock! This special author event features a presentation and Q&A moderated by WDHA's Terrie Carr. Hear the stories behind the book celebrating cool grandparents everywhere! Every ticket includes a pre-signed copy. (Note: No additional signing or photos post-event).

STYX

Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$79-$99-$159-$179

Styx, the multi-platinum architects of some of rock's most enduring anthems, are bringing their electrifying 2025 Tour to the historic bergenPAC stage. Prepare for an unforgettable night where decades of classic rock mastery collide with thrilling new energy.

For over five decades, Styx has defined a genre, seamlessly blending progressive rock grandeur with irresistible hard-hitting melodies. Get ready to sing along at the top of your lungs to the timeless hits that are the soundtrack of generations: the soaring "Come Sail Away," the defiant "Renegade," the unforgettable "Mr. Roboto," "Blue Collar Man," "Too Much Time on My Hands," and so many more. These aren't just songs; they're rock 'n' roll milestones.

But this isn't just a nostalgia trip! The 2025 setlist promises a dynamic fusion of these iconic classics alongside exciting brand-new tracks. Witness the band's legendary sound, powered by a perfect blend of original legends and dynamic new talent, delivering that signature Styx power with fresh vitality.

Morris Day & The Time

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$59-$69-$79-$89-$99-$129

Longtime Prince collaborator and fulltime smooth Morris Day is one of the most swaggering and peacockish funk performers to hit the stage since the Purple One himself.

As the frontman of the Time, the charismatic Day built a serious name for himself in the ‘80s with his colorful showmanship, introducing international audiences to his slick stage presence in musical films like Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge.

Whether he's preening on jams like “The Bird” or leading call and response on classics like “Jungle Love,” Day is nothing if not a consummate showman. Fans can expect him to pull out all the stops for his one-night-only bergenPAC performance.

The Sugarhill Gang

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$39-$49-$59-$99

Englewood, New Jersey's own groundbreaking pioneers are coming home!

bergenPAC proudly presents The Sugarhill Gang, the iconic group that ignited the hip-hop revolution, on their highly anticipated 2025 Tour. This isn't just a concert; it's a living history lesson and a massive hometown celebration.

Witness the legendary trio that changed music forever with the genre-defining smash, "Rapper's Delight" the first rap single to storm the Billboard Top 40 and introduce hip-hop to the world. Relive the birth of a global phenomenon as they perform this anthem and other classic hits like "Apache," "8th Wonder," and "Rapper's Reprise" that laid the foundation for everything that followed.

This special night at bergenPAC promises an electrifying, nostalgic journey back to the vibrant late 70s and early 80s. Experience the timeless beats, iconic rhymes, and pure party atmosphere that have captivated audiences for over four decades. Don't miss this rare chance to experience the pioneers who started it all, right here in Englewood. Feel the beat, hear the history, and party with the one and only Sugarhill Gang!

An Evening with Jay Leno

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at 8 p.m.

$79-$99-$129-$159-$179-$199

An Evening with Jay Leno is a one-night-only stand-up comedy extravaganza that brings the legendary Jay Leno to the stage. This event is a testament to Leno's enduring popularity and his ability to connect with audiences through his humor and performance. The show promises an evening of non-stop laughter, featuring Leno's sharp, crowd-pleasing stand-up that continues to delight fans across generations. With countless sold-out performances each year, Leno remains one of the most in-demand comedians in the world.

Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025 at 7 p.m.

$39-$49-$59-$79-$99-$129

Experience the magic of the holidays with Michael Feinstein, the Grammy-nominated guardian of the Great American Songbook. In a captivating multimedia performance at Englewood's bergenPAC, Feinstein breathes new life into cherished holiday classics and timeless standards – from "White Christmas" and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" to "The Christmas Song" and poignant gems like "Somewhere" and "You'll Never Walk Alone."