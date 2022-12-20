Tickets On-Sale Now For Centenary Stage Company's 2023 JANUARY THAW Music Festival 

Start the New Year with Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival. This year, the music festival will feature concert performances by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14, Damn Tall Buildings on January 21, and Chuchito Valdés on January 28.

All performances will begin at 8:00 pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $25.00. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Kicking off Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival will be a performance by Dominick Farinacci Quartet on January 14 at 8:00 pm. Trumpeter, Dominick Farinacci, has performed in more than 120 cities in 14 countries around the world and was named the very first Global Ambassador to Jazz at the Lincoln Center. His most recent recording "Short Stories" is produced by four-time Grammy Award winning producer, Tommy Lipuma.

Then, join Centenary Stage Company as Damn Tall Buildings take to the stage on January 21 at 8:00 pm. In their early days, Brooklyn-based Damn Tall Buildings didn't rehearse - they busked. Now, whether live or on record, the band still radiates the energy of a ragtag crew of music students. Bluegrass at heart but pulling from a wide range of influences from swing to ragtime, jazz to contemporary, Damn Tall Building's lyrics tell the story of the mundane while keeping to their message of "Carry on".

Finally, the return of Chuchito Valdés on January 28 at 8:00 pm. With influences of Caribbean rhythms and jazz, Chuchito Valdés creates an exciting and energetic blend of spicy music that drives audiences wild. He is recognized as a master of Cuban music and has also studied classical music extensively. This piano master captivates and drives excitement with his dynamic band.

All January Thaw Music Festival performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices for each performance are $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for seniors, and $15.00 for students and children under 12.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.