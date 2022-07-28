The Weeklings To Perform At Bell Works, August 7

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center presents The Weeklings, America's most unique tribute to the music and inspiration of The Beatles, in a performance on the outdoor deck at Bell Works in Holmdel on Sunday, August 7 at 7 p.m.

The Weeklings perform explosive renditions of The Beatles' album and Top 40 classics, uniquely arranged Beatles' nuggets plus brilliant, Beatles-inspired power-pop originals. They bring the music of the Fab Four to life through their extraordinary energy and musicianship, exceptional vocals and charming stage presence. In 2021, the title track of their album, "3," was voted the #1 Coolest Song in the World by Little Steven's Underground Garage on SiriusXM. The Weeklings are regularly featured at Beatles festivals across the country.

The band features some of the best known artists from Jersey's music scene, including Glen Burtnik (Lefty Weekling), a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with Styx and Electric Light Orchestra as well as his portrayal of Paul McCartney in the Broadway production of Beatlemania. Burtnik has written songs for Don Henley, Patty Smyth, John Waite and Randy Travis.

Singer/guitarist Bob Burger (Zeek Weekling) is a gold record songwriter whose credits include Styx, Donnie Iris, HBO Pictures and Kasim Sultan. He has long performed Beatles and other tribute shows with Glen Burtnik, Bobby Bandiera of Bon Jovi and Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes. He has appeared on stage with Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Bon Jovi.

Lead guitarist John Merjave (Rocky Weekling) is a longtime member of Liverpool, the house band for The Fest for Beatles Fans. He has performed with Billy Preston, Donovan and Denny Laine, among others.

Drummer Joe Bellia (Smokestack Weekling) has performed, recorded and toured with Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi and Dave Mason.

"The Weeklings are so looking forward to returning to Bell Works in Holmdel," said Burtnik. "Besides its history (where radio astronomy was invented!), we love the space - it's like playing a friendly, intimate space inside a huge film set. It's where they shot the footage of the phony moon landing in 1969 (I'm joking)."

This performance will take place on the outdoor deck at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel. Cocktails will be available for purchase. In the event of rain, the concert will take place in the atrium. Tickets are $38 in advance and $45 at the door and may be purchased by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or by visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com.