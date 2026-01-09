The Theater Project to Launch Acting and Improv Classes for Tweens and Teens

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Theater Project is launching its acting and improv classes for tweens and teens in Union and Cranford. These classes are designed to build confidence in young people and expose them to the fun and excitement of performance and working with others.

With over 30 years of experience, The Theater Project continues to offer affordable programming to the community. The new classes are part of the organization's mission of engaging young people in the performing arts and nurturing the next generation of theatergoers and artists.

"Our classes provide a welcoming place where young performers can explore their creativity and develop their talents," said instructor Anna Gundersen. "Theater inspires and connects people, and we're excited to offer these opportunities to kids in our community." Anna earned her B.A. in Theater from The Penn State University School of Theater and her M.A. in Educational Theatre, Colleges and Communities from New York University. She often performs at The Theater Project.

Classes will be held at convenient locations in Union (YMCA Wellness Center) and Cranford (Community Center), making it easy for families to participate. The Theater Project invites all interested young performers to join and discover the joy of theater.