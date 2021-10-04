The Theater Project Seeks Submissions for THINK FAST Short Play Competition

The Theater Project, an award-winning professional theater in Union, NJ and a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is soliciting short plays for Think Fast, its ninth annual short-play competition. The deadline for submitting plays is November 12, 2021. The contest/performance will take place via Zoom in early 2022.

Now in its 27th year, The Theater Project also offers a competition for high school playwrights, arts programs and presentations of original and established plays. Think Fast is the brainchild of The Theater Project's Playwrights' Workshop, and many of those playwrights serve as judges for the competition.

"We're proud to be able to present the ninth annual Think Fast festival of short plays, this year remotely," said Joseph Vitale, a playwright and member of TTP's playwrights' workshop. "Last year's THINK FAST was even more popular on Zoom, so we have decided to keep it there for 2022 - it allows greater participation."

Plays can be either dramas or comedies but must be no more than 15 minutes running time and playwrights must be at least 18 years old. Plays selected will be prerecorded and presented on TTP's Zoom platform in February. At each performance, viewers will be invited to vote remotely for their favorite play. The winner will receive the "Audience Choice" award after the Sunday performance. In addition, a panel of judges will bestow awards for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Play. The recipient of the "Judges' Choice" award for Best Play, will receive a $500 prize. Sarah J. Congress and Kevin Brofsky tied for the "Judges Choice" award in 2021, sharing the $500 first prize. The Think Fast competition accepts electronic submissions only at OneActFest@TheTheaterProject.org. Include in the Subject line: "Submission + the Title of Play."

There is no submission charge but plays selected for Think Fast will be required to submit a $100 production fee to help underwrite the cost of a technical/stage manager who will oversee rehearsals and record the performances. Complete submission details are available on the theater's web site: www.thetheaterproject.org/short-play-competition.html.

"What makes Think Fast unique is the mix of both established and emerging playwrights in the festival and the fact that the Zoom audience gets to vote" said Mark Spina, TTP's artistic director. "Transitioning from in-person theater to Zoom presents challenges but also new opportunities for creativity for our playwrights, directors and actors."

Gaining regional recognition for its ongoing projects during the pandemic-including its annual Young Playwrights Competition, ARK (Actors Reading with Kids) program and its recently launched "The Theater Project Thinks About" podcasts-TTP was just one of 22 organizations in New Jersey receiving a prestigious NEA grant for the 2021fiscal year.

For further information about the company and its programs, visit The Theater Project - HOME or phone 908.809.8865.