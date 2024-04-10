The Tanglewood Marionettes Return to STNJ's Main Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will continue its Classics for Kids! Series in 2024, with performances by the acclaimed Tanglewood Marionettes. Their newest program invites Young People (and their Grown-Ups) to experience the joy of live theatre and classic children's literature with these magical and imaginative productions.

Following their acclaimed presentation of The Dragon King last fall, The Tanglewood Marionettes returns with a stunning take on the classic Cinderellatale. Set in the eighteenth century and featuring a dozen lavishly costumed 30” marionettes, this production of Cinderella is a Tanglewood Marionettes showpiece. All your favorite characters are here. This telling is based on the original beloved tale but with a few new surprises! A classic fairy tale told with wit and style, Cinderella is sure to please audiences of all ages.

Performances will be held at The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre located on the campus of Drew University at 36 Madison Ave. Madison, NJ. Tickets are $15 for kids (17 and under.) Adult tickets are $20. For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre’s Classics for Kids! performances, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.