The Streetlight Collective Present SPRING AWAKENING

The Streetlight Collective has announced its inaugural production at the Pax Amicus Castle Theatre. Spring Awakening focuses on the struggles of a group of teenagers striving to understand their sexuality in a repressed and a dark world.

"The Streetlight Collective has been a passion project that is finally coming together with the support of so many, many without whom this production would not be possible. It is fitting that the inaugural production is Spring Awakening. This is a story worth telling by those who may not often have a chance to have their voice heard. I am so proud of this BIPOC cast and crew, all extremely talented on their own, the work and love poured into this production has made an already incredibly impactful show even more meaningful. This is only the beginning," said director Ariel Sanchez-Bello.

Spring Awakening is a coming of age story focused on four main characters; an intelligent young man full of angst and attempting to navigate a repressive society, a young woman who has been sheltered from the reality of her budding sexuality, a young man bitter and angry at the adults in his life that are set against him, and a young woman who has run away from the harsh home environment that has caused her to mature beyond her years. These four central characters and their friends challenge the adult figures who serve as a dark reminder of oppression and repression. The characters navigate harsh and challenging social themes, themes that were as relevant in the 19th century as they are today.

Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191097®id=16&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.paxamicus.com%2Fspringtix.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.