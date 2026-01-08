Aspire Performing Arts Company To Present SPRING AWAKENING This Month

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aspire Performing Arts Company will present the groundbreaking rock musical Spring Awakening on January 23 through 25 at the Fair Lawn Community Center.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening is a landmark rock musical that explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood through an electrifying fusion of morality, identity, and rock and roll. Since its Broadway premiere, the show has challenged audiences with its raw honesty and emotional intensity.

Spring Awakening is directed by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso, who previously directed the production with Aspire in January 2020 and returns to the work with renewed perspective.

“What continues to draw me back to Spring Awakening is how boldly it gives voice to young people whose questions, fears, and desires are too often dismissed or suppressed,” said Vettoso. “Even though the play on which it is based was written over a century ago, its themes feel painfully current. Directing this show again with Aspire reminds me why we do this work—to create space for honest conversations, empathy, and the courage it takes to grow up in a world that doesn't always listen.”

Performances will take place Friday, January 23 at 7:00PM, Saturday, January 24 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, January 25 at 2:00PM. Performances will be held at Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th St., Fair Lawn, NJ. Tickets are $25 in advance and available at aspirepac.ludus.com or $30 at the door.

Spring Awakening deals with serious content and themes. It is recommended for 13+ audiences.

Aspire PAC's Spring Awakening will feature two alternating casts of emerging young performers:

Cast A (Friday January 23 at 7:00PM / Saturday, January 24 at 2:00PM) includes Alexandra Hermans as Wendla, Julian Matias as Melchior, Sophia Bromley as Ilse, Alex McEnroe as Moritz, Nicole Londoño as Martha, and Anika Zoeller as Thea.

Cast B (Saturday, January 24 at 7:00PM / Sunday, January 25 at 2:00PM) includes Ava Patanella as Wendla, Collin Eagen as Melchior, Julia Helms as Ilse, Alexander Noerr as Moritz, Stella Nardone as Martha, and Brielle Przybylinski as Thea.

Performing in all shows is Carsten Braun as Hanschen, Joseph Da Silva as Otto, Vincent Fondetto as Georg, Fabian Gallego as Adult Man, Sydney Lind as Ernst, Georgina Lopez as Adult Woman, and Maddy Sutton as Anna. Alexa Ahmuty, Emma Benet, Charlie Bisig, and Andrew Voza round out the cast as the Featured Ensemble.

Spring Awakening features musical direction by Rich Lovallo and choreography by Melanie Della Peruti. Cheryl Wilbur serves as Production Manager, Madie Jones is Stage Manager, and Ryan Peters is Production Assistant.

For more information, visit aspirepac.com.