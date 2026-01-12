Nimbus Dance to Debut ANIMA Trilogy in Jersey City, Exploring Human-Nature Connection

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following ten years of creation and collaboration, Nimbus Dance will present the world premiere of ANIMA, Samuel Pott's evening-length work that confronts our most primal and precarious bond: humankind's relationship with the natural world. The tumult of environmental crises, human impact on the planet's cycles, and, most intrinsically, the disorientation and disconnect from nature, are the themes that drive this powerful and epic trilogy of dances. By turns, achingly evocative and visually astounding, ANIMA offers audiences an immersive, visceral experience that questions and reimagines our place in the natural world.

ANIMA's three chapters, Falling Sky, Patch of Turf, and Dark Water, have been developed over ten years by Nimbus Artistic Director Samuel Pott and acclaimed Brooklyn-based composer Qasim Naqvi. The upcoming performances mark the first time that audiences will experience the completed 3-part cycle as it was originally envisioned. The result is a cinematic journey that is by turns intense, poignant, and expansive, featuring Naqvi's original music, immersive projections by internationally known artists Laia Cabrera and Isabelle Duverger, and sets by Guggenheim Fellow, artist Nicola López.

"Over the 10 years ANIMA has been in development, we've been exploring how we can create a deeply immersive experience where performers and audiences all have something at stake in the outcome of these dances," reflects Artistic Director and Founder Samuel Pott. "The program feels at times animalistic, other times intensely human. The dancers reach majestic heights in what they are able to express. Seeing it complete and whole for the first time is overwhelming - this is the work I've been building toward for a decade."

January 30 and February 7 performances feature site-specific movement installations throughout the Nimbus Arts Center, preceding traditional seated performances in the theater. The Friday, February 6 performance at Nimbus Arts Center will also feature a Young Patrons' Night, a post-performance networking event for Jersey City professionals ages 21+.