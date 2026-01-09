Shakespeare 70's ARMS AND THE MAN Begins This Month At Kelsey Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shakespeare 70 will present "Arms and the Man," Jan. 16-25, at Mercer County Community College’s Kelsey Theatre.

"Arms and the Man" follows a hunted soldier who, seeking refuge in the company of a young lady, starts in motion a series of unlikely comedic events. The soldier's unusual philosophies about life in general open up a world of thought his protector never previously entertained, and certainly not in the company of her dashing war-hero fiancée, who arrives unexpectedly. This early work of Shaw's is a sparkling examination of romance, sex, love, political maneuverings, war, hope-and chocolate!

The first Broadway production of "Arms and the Man" opened in 1894, with six subsequent revivals. In the words of George Orwell, the play "is probably the wittiest (Shaw) ever wrote, the most flawless technically, and in spite of being a very light comedy, the most telling."

The cast includes Maggie Gronenthal and Ray Fallon, both of Lawrenceville, N.J.; Tristan Takacs of Hamilton, N.J.; Laura McWater and Katherine Kahrs, both of Lambertville, N.J.; Frank Ferrara of West Windsor, N.J.; and Dia O'Carroll of East Windsor, N.J.

"Arm and the Man" is directed by Janet Quartarone of Flemington, N.J.; stage managers are Justine DeNicola of Wayne, N.J., and Kelly Weeden of Cookstown, N.J. Assistant Stage Manager is Cara Pergament of Robbinsville, N.J.; producers are Jake Burbage of Philadelphia and Hannah Rapaport-Stein of West Windsor. Technical Director is Dale Simon of Flemington, with lighting design by Curt Foxworth of Lawrenceville; sound designer is Chris Loos of Lawrenceville.

Dates and showtimes for "Arms and the Man" are Friday, Jan. 16 and Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m., with matinee performances Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 18 and Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Performances are at the Kelsey Theatre on Mercer County Community College's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

Tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for for seniors and students and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.