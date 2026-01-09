Cast Announced For SELECTIONS FROM THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING IN CONCERT At The Triad Theater

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting has been announced for Selections from The Rock Musical SOUL SEARCHING In Concert, which will be presented at The Triad Theater, located at 158 West 72nd Street in New York City.

The concert will take place on Saturday, January 31, at 9:30 p.m., with doors opening at 9:00 p.m., and will feature approximately twenty numbers from the sung-through musical performed with a live rock band.

Currently in development for the New York stage, SOUL SEARCHING follows a successful attorney living on Manhattan’s Upper West Side as she embarks on a comedic and ultimately personal search for a soulmate, alongside married friends navigating relationship challenges of their own. The concert presentation is designed to showcase selections from the score as part of the musical’s ongoing development.

CAST

The cast will include Emily Schultheis as Brenda, Esti Mellul as Sara, Leora Lerner as Rachel, and Hannah Bonnet as Becky. Michael Perez will appear as The Date Shifter and Michael, with Keith Weiss portraying Rabbi Perl.

Bonnet’s credits include touring as Elle Woods in the Legally Blonde national tour, Off-Broadway appearances in FIVE: The Parody Musical and Big Bang Theory, and television work including FBI. Lerner is a Rutgers Theater Arts graduate whose stage credits include Plaza Suite, Legally Blonde, My Fair Lady, Les Misérables, and The Music Man. Mellul is a New York City–based singer-songwriter and actor whose credits include Les Misérables, Pippin, Little Shop of Horrors, Fiddler on the Roof, and The 39 Steps.

Perez recently completed his run as the Evan Alternate on the Dear Evan Hansen national tour and has appeared in film and television projects including Insatiable, Uncle Frank, and Halt and Catch Fire. Schultheis’s theater credits include Almost Famous on Broadway, Wicked, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Bat Out of Hell. Weiss’s credits include The Lightning Thief national tour, Eeloput: A Queer Fantasio, Tidwell, Or The Plantation Play, and film appearances in TAHARA and PLEDGE.

CREATIVE TEAM

SOUL SEARCHING features music and lyrics by Avi Kunstler, with book, additional music and lyrics, and direction by Matt Okin. The creative team also includes Ben Shanblatt as new musical and vocal arranger and guitarist, Collin Couvillion as bandleader and drummer, Haia R’nana Bchiri as co-director and producer, Michael Gurin as dramaturg and producer, and Jon Taub as associate producer.

The concert will be presented at The Triad Theater, a New York venue that has hosted Off-Broadway productions including Forbidden Broadway, Forever Plaid, Spamilton, and Celebrity Autobiography.

TICKETS

Tickets are currently on sale for the concert performance on Saturday, January 31, at 9:30 p.m. at The Triad Theater. Doors will open at 9:00 p.m.