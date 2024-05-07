The Shakespeare Theatre Will Host Fundraising Concert Event Featuring Matt Doyle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has announced “Revelry,” an exclusive fundraising soirée and gala concert set to take place on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Mead Hall and The F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University. The evening festivities will include cocktails and gourmet grazing, a fabulous silent auction, and an intimate concert performance by Tony Award-winner Matt Doyle, performing some favorites from Broadway and beyond.

Matt Doyle received the 2022 Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance as Jamie in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company. Matt previously starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego and Sinatra, the musical at Birmingham Rep. His Broadway credits also include Tony-winning musicals: The Book of Mormon (in the lead role of ‘Elder Price') and Spring Awakening; Best Play winner War Horse; and the revival of the beloved musical comedy Bye Bye Birdie. Onscreen, he has appeared on CBS's The Code, on the original Gossip Girl, and in the indie feature Private Romeo. Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New York Pops, at symphonies across the country, and continues to headline a sold-out solo show throughout New York City. His album, Uncontrolled, is available on iTunes.

“Broadway talent is nothing new on The Shakespeare Theatre stage, and we are thrilled to welcome Matt as the headliner of this new fundraising event. With just 308 seats, the intimate nature of the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre is ideal. Experiencing Matt's unique laid-back charm, humor, and celebrated vocal stylings in a space where no seat is more than 32 feet from the stage will be a truly unique up close and personal event,” says Artistic Director Brian Crowe. “A crucial part of our season, funds raised as part of the Revelry event all go to support The Shakespeare Theatre's artistic and education initiatives.”

Sponsors and VIP ticket holders will have the unique opportunity to meet Matt Doyle at an exclusive post-performance dessert reception. Limited tickets are available for “Revelry,” and interested attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot early to ensure they don't miss out on this extraordinary experience. Proceeds from the event will directly and significantly benefit The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's artistic and education programming and help sustain its mission of bringing new, relevant life to the world's classics for our diverse community.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of “Revelry” and support the important and impactful programs at Your Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. For ticket inquiries and reservations and available sponsorship opportunities, please visit ShakespeareNJ.org or contact our box office at 973-408-5600.

