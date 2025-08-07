The New Jersey Play Lab's Emerging Artist Program Is Now Accepting Applications

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Storyteller Studio is now accepting applications for its 2025-2026 Cohort! Offered by The New Jersey Play Lab, the Storyteller Studio is a ten-month artistic and professional development program for emerging playwrights and dramaturgs. This year's incoming Cohort of artists will mark the fifth cycle of the program, which was launched in 2021 by dramaturg Emily Dzioba-Wasserman.

The Storyteller Studio is a place for emerging artists to hone their craft through peer and professional support, and to develop the skills and work ethic necessary for success as they transition into professional careers. The Studio was intentionally crafted with economic, social, and industry-specific challenges in mind to be an accessible, virtual, no-cost opportunity. The program, led by Ms. Dzioba-Wasserman, is structured to champion self-determination by each artist while offering community support, targeted mentorship, and professional development.

"This is a space for people who want to take themselves seriously as artists despite a world telling them they can't," says Ms. Dzioba-Wasserman. "I want to give folks room to be creative and grow, try things out in a safe space, and build community."

Applications are being accepted via The New Jersey Play Lab's website until August 15th. Prospective applicants should be under 30, consider New Jersey an artistic or physical home, and not currently be enrolled in a degree program. Any questions regarding the application or program can be directed to storytellerstudio@njplaylab.org.

"I can't believe that we are welcome the fifth cohort", says Emma O'Mara, Studio Coordinator, who has been a part of the program staff since 2023. "The experience changes every year based on the people. It's great."

The Storyteller Studio operates on a yearly basis with the application process occurring in the summer, and the bulk of development work taking place from fall to late spring. Virtual meetings occur several times per month, with the majority of these meetings dedicated to artists' presentations of their work. As the program is built on an ethos of process and community, the Liz Lerman Critical Response Process is utilized to gain feedback from the group, and artists then meet one-on-one to receive targeted dramaturgy and mentorship.

Periodically, the meetings are reserved for visiting professional Guest Artists and workshops. "We've had the opportunity to foster great connections for the participants with working artists, arts administrators, and arts-adjacent professionals like librarians and journalists," says Ms. Dzioba-Wasserman. "Showing folks that these paths are possible and they have a valuable skill set to offer is so important."

Community building is also a cornerstone of the program, with artists getting to attend readings and other in-person events as a Cohort. Through their participation, artists meet and learn alongside fellow Jersey-based collaborators, who then develop into personal and working connections. The Studio experience culminates each June with an in-person showcase performance of newly written work by the artists centered around a unifying theme. Previous showcases have been produced in partnership with Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage and Jersey City Theater Center.