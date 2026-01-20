 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

The NJ Association of Verismo Opera to Present Giuseppe Verdi's RIGOLETTO

Rigoletto is a three-act opera by Giuseppe Verdi centered on a promiscuous duke, a hunch-backed court jester and his daughter.

By: Jan. 20, 2026
The NJ Association of Verismo Opera to Present Giuseppe Verdi's RIGOLETTO Image

The NJ Association of Verismo Opera is returning to the mainstage of Stockton University's Performing Arts Center for another Italian libretto at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.

Rigoletto is a three-act opera by Giuseppe Verdi centered on a promiscuous duke, a hunch-backed court jester and his daughter, whose love affair with the duke leads to tragedy.

Originally led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera, a nonprofit organization, has delivered a rich, grand opera experience for performers and viewers for over 30 years. Verismo Opera has provided performing opportunities for musicians and artists through its semi-annual productions at venues in New Jersey and concerts held in community settings.

Tickets are $40 for the general public, $38 for senior citizens (65+) and military-affiliated individuals, $35 for Stockton alumni, $30 for Stockton faculty/staff, $18 for children under 17 and $12 for Stockton students.




Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos