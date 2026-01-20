The NJ Association of Verismo Opera to Present Giuseppe Verdi's RIGOLETTO

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The NJ Association of Verismo Opera is returning to the mainstage of Stockton University's Performing Arts Center for another Italian libretto at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.

Rigoletto is a three-act opera by Giuseppe Verdi centered on a promiscuous duke, a hunch-backed court jester and his daughter, whose love affair with the duke leads to tragedy.

Originally led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera, a nonprofit organization, has delivered a rich, grand opera experience for performers and viewers for over 30 years. Verismo Opera has provided performing opportunities for musicians and artists through its semi-annual productions at venues in New Jersey and concerts held in community settings.

Tickets are $40 for the general public, $38 for senior citizens (65+) and military-affiliated individuals, $35 for Stockton alumni, $30 for Stockton faculty/staff, $18 for children under 17 and $12 for Stockton students.