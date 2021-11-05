Roxey Ballet's THE NUTCRACKER Will Return For 2021

Roxey Ballet, Lambertville's renowned professional dance company, against all odds after Hurricane Ida destroyed their facility is proud to rise up and present its Annual Holiday Classic "The Nutcracker". Two comeback performances Saturday and Sunday, November 27 & 28 at 3pm at the Villa Victoria Theater (376 W Upper Ferry Rd, Ewing, NJ) and two Sensory Friendly performances Saturday, December 4 at 4pm and Sunday, December 5 at 1pm at New Hope Eagle Fire House (46 N Sugan Rd, New Hope, PA).

Despite the recent tragedy, Roxey Ballet is excited to return to "live" theater for the first time since the pandemic. The production directed by Mark Roxey, co-founder of this acclaimed professional company, features the company of professional dancers, students from the official school of the Roxey Ballet, The Mill Ballet School, and members of the community. More than 200 costumes are featured designed by Alicia Worden and Nilda Roxey with lighting designed by Jeffrey Goldstein. Roxey Ballet's Nutcracker reaches neighboring communities including New Hope, Doylestown, Newtown, Stockton, Hopewell, Lawrenceville, Pennington, Ewing, and Princeton.

During the performance, Clara and her friends will take you on an enchanting voyage to meet magical mice, giant rats, marching soldiers, swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy. Your family will take joy in experiencing this wonderful memory together.

"The Nutcracker" is a perfect way to begin the holiday season. These performances provide the perfect introduction to ballet for children of all ages, and a timeless tradition for adults. For Tickets visit: https://www.roxeyballet.org/nutcracker