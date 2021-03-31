The Growing Stage Launches New Festival For Young Writers

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey located at the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong has announced a new program, The Growing Stage Playwrighting Festival for Young Writers.

Since 2011, The Growing Stage's New Play Reading Festival has been an integral part of our Creative Arts Academy. Through this unique program, students, families, playwrights and artists have experienced the collaborative process of bringing new theatrical work from page to stage. From our first 6 submissions during our first year, the New Play Reading Festival has blossomed, now receiving over 150 new works annually from playwrights throughout the U.S. and around the world. In recognition of the Festival's 10th anniversary, we are excited to introduce The Growing Stage Playwriting Festival for Young Writers.

With this new festival, our mission is to provide young, emerging writers a platform to express themselves artistically and to share their voice. Finalists will be provided the opportunity to mentor with a professional playwright, helping them to hone their skills, talent and confidence.

The Growing Stage Playwrighting Festival for Young Writers is open to playwrights aged 10-18 and co-written plays are accepted, provided all writers meet the age requirement. To apply you must only submit a synopsis and scene from one play for consideration. Submissions will be accepted until April 15th. For full details and submission guidelines, visit www.growingstage.com or email our Festival Director at newplays@growingstage.com.

The Growing Stage - The Children's Theatre of New Jersey programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and contributions from numerous corporations, foundations, and individuals.