The Gilsons Set To Perform At South Orange Performing Arts Center This Spring

The Brazilian Music Award-winning trio Gilsons, a distinguished family band, is set to perform at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on Friday, May 9th, at 8 p.m. SOPAC is located at 1 SOPAC Way in South Orange Village, South Orange.

Francisco, João, and José Gil are the sons and grandsons of the legendary Gilberto Gil. The band creatively blends pop rock, samba, rap, and Bahian rhythms, with a particular focus on MPB (Música Popular Brasileira), which is Gilberto's primary genre.

After releasing several successful singles, including the hits "Várias Queixas" and "Devagarinho," the band launched their debut album, *Pra Gente Acordar*, which was nominated for a Latin GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Pop Album in Portuguese.

The trio has performed at major festivals throughout Brazil, such as Lollapalooza and Rock in Rio. This upcoming performance represents their debut in the U.S. as well as at Lincoln Center.

Tickets to see The Gilsons will go on sale on Friday, February 21st, at 10 a.m. at SOPAC. Patrons can visit sopacnow.org for more information.

