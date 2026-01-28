The Black Crowes And Whiskey Myers To Bring Southern Hospitality Tour To Newark

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers will bring their co-headlining Southern Hospitality Tour to Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The concert will take place on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.

The tour pairs the longtime rock band The Black Crowes with Whiskey Myers, whose work blends Southern rock, Americana, and modern rock influences. The Newark performance is part of a tour spanning more than 40 cities across North America.

The Black Crowes, led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, have released multiple platinum-selling albums and are known for songs including “She Talks to Angels,” “Hard to Handle,” and “Remedy.” Their most recent release, Happiness Bastards, received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Album, and the band is scheduled to release a new album, A Pound of Feathers, in March 2026.

Whiskey Myers is a multi-platinum independent band whose catalog includes Whomp Whack Thunder and Tornillo. The group has performed extensively across the United States and internationally and has released multiple albums that have charted across rock, Americana, and country categories.

The performance will take place at Prudential Center, located at 25 Lafayette Street in Newark, New Jersey.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 6, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. local time and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. Various presales are scheduled to take place earlier in the week.