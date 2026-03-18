UNDERTALE: THE DETERMINATION SYMPHONY Celebrates 10 Years at NJPAC

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Undertale fans and music enthusiasts are invited to an unforgettable evening as “The Determination Symphony” celebrates the 10th anniversary of the acclaimed video game at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Saturday, November 7th at 8 PM. This one-night-only live orchestral concert promises to immerse audiences in the heart and soul of Undertale's iconic music, honoring a decade of creativity, community, and lasting impact.

“The Determination Symphony” features a 25-piece orchestra delivering an electrifying performance of Toby Fox's beloved Undertale soundtrack. Every note, from the stirring main theme to the playful and poignant character motifs, will come alive on stage, accompanied by synchronized gameplay visuals projected above the orchestra. The concert is crafted to transport attendees into the world of the Underground, offering both longtime fans and newcomers the rare opportunity to experience the game's emotional journey together in a grand, communal setting.

Released in 2015, Undertale quickly became a global phenomenon, captivating players with its innovative gameplay, memorable characters, and a soundtrack that has inspired countless musicians and fans around the world. Created by independent developer Toby Fox, the game's unique blend of humor, heart, and choice-driven narrative has earned it an enduring place in video game history. This anniversary concert stands as a testament to the game's profound influence and the devotion of its vibrant fan community.

Tickets for “The Determination Symphony” at NJPAC are available for purchase starting March 20, 2026, at 10 AM EST via the official NJPAC website (www.njpac.org) and the NJPAC box office..Due to anticipated high demand and the exclusive nature of this concert, fans are strongly encouraged to reserve their seats early to ensure they don't miss this extraordinary celebration.

The Determination Symphony will celebrate 10 years of Undertale with the music that players know and love, live in concert. Fans will fall into the Underground, accompanied by a live orchestra, performing arrangements of Undertale's iconic soundtrack alongside gameplay on screen.

The epic one-night-only concert, featuring a 25-piece orchestra, will be performing developer Toby Fox's legendary music that encompasses Undertale's 10-year history. Fans will have the once in a lifetime opportunity to go on a musical journey from the initial fall into the underground, and leading them through the Ruins, Snowdin, Waterfall, Hotland, and so much more!

Undertale is a 2015 role-playing video game created by American indie developer Toby Fox. The player controls a child who has fallen into the Underground: a large, secluded region under the surface of the Earth, separated by a magical barrier. The player meets various monsters during the journey back to the surface, some of which may engage in combat. They can opt to pacify or subdue monsters in order to spare them instead of killing them. These choices affect the game, with the dialogue, characters, and story changing based on outcomes.