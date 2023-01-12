The Adelphi Orchestra to Continue 69th Season of 'Music for All' With SYMPHONIC VOYAGES

The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 69th Season of "Music for All" with a "Symphonic Voyages". The concert is under the baton of maestro Jason Tramm and features cello virtuoso Bethany Bobbs, (A prize winner of the 2022 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Dvorak's Concerto for Cello in B minor. Also on the program is Rossini's La Cenerentola Overture and Mendelssohn's Symphony no 3 in A minor, Op. 56 "Scottish"

The orchestra is offering their audiences Livestream on March 18th in addition to our in-person audience experience. Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/a-symphonic-voyage for more information.

Saturday, March 18th at 2:00 PM, Broadway Presbyterian Church, NYC

Sunday, March 19th at 2:00 PM, Fair Lawn Community Theater, Fair Lawn NJ

Tickets

Suggested Donation $25

Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/a-symphonic-voyage to purchase tickets

Support

Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/aosupport to become a Patron, Program Book Advertiser, or Sponsor

Adelphi Orchestra

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance concerts. For the past 19 years, the Adelphi Orchestra has sponsored a Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra presents concerts with accomplished national and international guest soloists and

distinguished conductors. Nominated by its peers for the past 6 years in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award in the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division, the Adelphi Orchestra is a member of the Chamber Music America and Opera America. For the past 69 years, it is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and a member of the New Jersey cultural community. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit http://adelphiorchestra.org for more information