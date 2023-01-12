Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Adelphi Orchestra to Continue 69th Season of 'Music for All' With SYMPHONIC VOYAGES

The concert is under the baton of maestro Jason Tramm and features cello virtuoso Bethany Bobbs.

Jan. 12, 2023  

The Adelphi Orchestra to Continue 69th Season of 'Music for All' With SYMPHONIC VOYAGES

The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 69th Season of "Music for All" with a "Symphonic Voyages". The concert is under the baton of maestro Jason Tramm and features cello virtuoso Bethany Bobbs, (A prize winner of the 2022 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Dvorak's Concerto for Cello in B minor. Also on the program is Rossini's La Cenerentola Overture and Mendelssohn's Symphony no 3 in A minor, Op. 56 "Scottish"

The orchestra is offering their audiences Livestream on March 18th in addition to our in-person audience experience. Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/a-symphonic-voyage for more information.

Saturday, March 18th at 2:00 PM, Broadway Presbyterian Church, NYC
Sunday, March 19th at 2:00 PM, Fair Lawn Community Theater, Fair Lawn NJ

Tickets

Suggested Donation $25

Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/a-symphonic-voyage to purchase tickets

Support

Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/aosupport to become a Patron, Program Book Advertiser, or Sponsor

Adelphi Orchestra

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance concerts. For the past 19 years, the Adelphi Orchestra has sponsored a Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra presents concerts with accomplished national and international guest soloists and

distinguished conductors. Nominated by its peers for the past 6 years in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award in the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division, the Adelphi Orchestra is a member of the Chamber Music America and Opera America. For the past 69 years, it is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and a member of the New Jersey cultural community. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit http://adelphiorchestra.org for more information



AINT MISBEHAVIN Opens At Music Mountain Theatre Photo
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Opens At Music Mountain Theatre
Music Mountain Theatre returns to performances on January 13 as their 2023 season begins with Ain't Misbehavin'. The production will have performances on weekends through January 29.
Chuchito Valdés Will Close Centenary Stage 2023 January Thaw Music Festival Photo
Chuchito Valdés Will Close Centenary Stage 2023 January Thaw Music Festival
Centenary Stage Company's annual January Thaw Music Festival kicks off the New Year with three musical artists, and returning to the Sitnik stage for 2023 is pianist Chuchito Valdés. Valdés will perform on January 28 at 8:00 pm and the performance will take place in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
Old Library Theatre Presents The 12th Annual One Act Play Festival Photo
Old Library Theatre Presents The 12th Annual One Act Play Festival
For one weekend only, Old Library Theatre presents the 12th Annual One Act Play Festival.
Eagle Theatres 2022-2023 Mainstage Season Begins With THE WILD PARTY Next Month Photo
Eagle Theatre's 2022-2023 Mainstage Season Begins With THE WILD PARTY Next Month
Eagle Theatre's 2022-2023 Mainstage Season kicks off with a bang of a soiree…literally.  Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party runs this February 9-26, 2023.  The prohibition-era musical is based on Joseph March's 1926 book-length ballad. 

More Hot Stories For You


AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Opens At Music Mountain TheatreAIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Opens At Music Mountain Theatre
January 12, 2023

Music Mountain Theatre returns to performances on January 13 as their 2023 season begins with Ain't Misbehavin'. The production will have performances on weekends through January 29.
Chuchito Valdés Will Close Centenary Stage 2023 January Thaw Music FestivalChuchito Valdés Will Close Centenary Stage 2023 January Thaw Music Festival
January 12, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's annual January Thaw Music Festival kicks off the New Year with three musical artists, and returning to the Sitnik stage for 2023 is pianist Chuchito Valdés. Valdés will perform on January 28 at 8:00 pm and the performance will take place in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.
Old Library Theatre Presents The 12th Annual One Act Play FestivalOld Library Theatre Presents The 12th Annual One Act Play Festival
January 11, 2023

For one weekend only, Old Library Theatre presents the 12th Annual One Act Play Festival.
Eagle Theatre's 2022-2023 Mainstage Season Begins With THE WILD PARTY Next MonthEagle Theatre's 2022-2023 Mainstage Season Begins With THE WILD PARTY Next Month
January 11, 2023

Eagle Theatre's 2022-2023 Mainstage Season kicks off with a bang of a soiree…literally.  Andrew Lippa's The Wild Party runs this February 9-26, 2023.  The prohibition-era musical is based on Joseph March's 1926 book-length ballad. 
Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents BOAT HOUSE ROW The Yacht Rock Experience, February 10Mayo Performing Arts Center Presents BOAT HOUSE ROW The Yacht Rock Experience, February 10
January 10, 2023

The smooth yacht rock sounds of Boat House Row will make a cold winter night feel like a warm summer evening as you enjoy the best of 70s and 80s soft rock at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 10 at 8 pm. Tickets are $29-$49.
share