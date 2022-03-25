The Adelphi Orchestra Presents International Anniversaries

The Adelphi Orchestra welcomes audiences to its 68th consecutive season of "Music for All" with "International Anniversaries'' - a concert celebrating César Franck's Bicentennial and an homage to Beethoven's pandemic eclipsed 250th Anniversary - in two locations on Sunday, May 15, 7:00 PM, Broadway Presbyterian Church, NYC and on Sunday, May 22, 2:00 PM, Fair Lawn Community Theater, NJ.

Maestro Scott Jackson Wiley leads the Adelphi Orchestra in Franck's Symphony in D minor, Op. 48 and Beethoven's Concerto for Violin in D major, Op. 61. featuring guest soloist, violin virtuoso Ming-Feng Hsin.

"International Anniversaries" is made possible in part by a grant from the Frank & Lydia Bergen Foundation and has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts

Visit AdelphiOrchestra.org for more information.