JC Fridays Returns with Video Art Trucks and Free Arts Events in Jersey City

Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the first JC Fridays of 2026, taking place on Friday, March 6th. Jersey City's premier quarterly arts festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature a diverse array of events, including visual art exhibitions, music performances, studio tours, and more, hosted at local businesses, galleries, studios, and arts organizations. JC Fridays is expanding thanks to a significant grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) A.R.T. Program. Our first expansion using this grant funding is the Video Art Truck project featuring music videos, trailers, and digital artwork. Three LED screen trucks will move throughout Jersey City and display videos submitted by local creatives.

JC Fridays attendees are encouraged to explore multiple venues to discover new art and engage with the local arts scene. Complete event listings and an interactive map are available at www.jcfridays.com.

Event Hosts Include: ART 150 JC, Art House Gallery, Botanica Princesa, Café Littles & ArtForEveryone, Carri Louise Gallery and Boutique, Deliverance Children's Ministry, DGA Studio, Dorie Dahlberg at Outliers Gallery, Dvora 175 2nd, Dvora Art House, Dvora Hamilton House, EONTA SPACE, Fine Arts Gallery at Saint Peter's University, Gallery 14C, Gallery 495, Gene'e CARR, Gitana Rosa Gallery, ITA Restaurant & ArtForEveryone, JC Instrumental, Jersey City Public Library Communipaw Branch, Luna & ArtForEveryone, Music by Prin LLC, Nimbus Arts Center, Novado Gallery, Ogden Studio & Marie Toucet, Pro Arts Jersey City, Project Greenville, Saint Peters University, Sirena Mercado & Grassroots Community Space, Surati for Performing Arts, Team Wilderness, The Oakman, Tina Maneca & 357 Studio.