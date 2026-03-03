LOVE LETTERS Comes to Fool Moon Theatre Co.

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fool Moon Theatre Company’s upcoming production of A.R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” will be performed in two Atlantic County locations. On March 14, audiences can see the beloved two-person show at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Egg Harbor City, then from March 21-22, theatergoers can catch the play at Studio;Space in Somers Point.

“Love Letters,” one of Gurney's most-beloved plays, is a tender, sometimes heartbreaking, comedy that examines shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and the deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends. Andrew Ladd and Melissa Gardner exchange letters, but not marriage vows, in a warm and complicated friendship that lasts 50 years. Rosanna Consalvo Sarto and Paul Herron star as the star-crossed lovers. Both are local favorites with extensive theatrical careers.

“Fool Moon Theatre Company is thrilled to have two exceptional actors co-star for the first time,” said director Patricia Herron. “‘Love Letters’ will be a revelation to those who haven’t seen it and a visit from an old friend for those who have.”

Sarto (Melissa Gardner), recently seen in Fool Moon’s production of “Pippin” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” was born and raised in the Atlantic City area. A graduate of Holy Spirit High School, she holds a BFA in Acting from University of the Arts in Philadelphia. She has performed and directed extensively on Off-Broadway, as well as regionally and nationally, including “Hello, Dolly,” “42nd Street,” “Bye-Bye Birdie,” and “Rumors,” where she received a Best Actress nomination for an ACT award. Herron (Andrew Makepeace Ladd III), last seen in Fool Moon’s “Proof” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” is a Fool Moon co-founder. He has performed in, directed, and/or produced more than 50 productions, most recently having directed “Pippin,” “Lost in Yonkers” and “A Bad Year for Tomatoes.” Herron has an MBA and Ed.D. from Stockton University and works at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine.

“We’re excited to spread our wings and offer this extremely well-loved play in two Atlantic County locations, just one week apart,” said Patricia Herron. “We look forward to seeing many followers of Fool Moon in the audience, and are especially eager to introduce some new theatergoers to all that Fool Moon is capable of.”

The performance at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation takes place 7 p.m., March 14. Performances at Studio;Space are 7 p.m., March 21, and 2 p.m., March 22. The Unitarian Universalist Congregation can be found in Egg Harbor City at 75 Pomona Road at Liebig Avenue. Studio;Space is located at 112 Woodland Ave. in Somers Point. Ticket prices are $25.