THE ZOO STORY Comes to Ruth Stage in September

Ruth Stage has announced its next theatrical endeavor: Edward Albee’s The Zoo Story, coming this September to the historic Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove, New Jersey.

This searing one-act revival stars three-time Emmy winner Christian Jules Le Blanc (The Young and the Restless) and acclaimed Off-Broadway actor Matt de Rogatis, best known for his explosive turn as “Brick” in Ruth Stage’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Directed by Oxford-trained filmmaker Theo Devaney, this intimate staging promises to strip Albee’s early masterwork down to its raw, unnerving core—where civility erodes, isolation festers, and words become weapons. Known for reimagining the classics with psychological edge, Ruth Stage brings its signature intensity to this modern American classic, reigniting The Zoo Story with urgent relevance.

Performances begin Thursday, September 4th at 7:00 PM, with additional shows Friday, September 5th at 8:00 PM and Saturday, September 6th. All performances take place at the Jersey Shore Arts Center, 66 South Main Street, Ocean Grove, NJ.

Albee’s first play, The Zoo Story launched his career and established him as a bold new voice in American theater. Set on a Central Park bench, the story follows a tense encounter between two strangers—reserved Peter and volatile Jerry—that escalates into a shocking confrontation. With razor-sharp dialogue and searing themes of isolation, class, and human disconnection, The Zoo Story remains a haunting exploration of the human condition.