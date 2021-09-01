THE INSPIRE PROJECT Will Perform at Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green

Bloomfield's historic Church on the Green will host multi-award winning song writing trio THE INSPIRE PROJECT in an outdoor concert on Sunday, September 19th at 3pm in the church's newly established outdoor labyrinth space.

THE INSPIRE PROJECT is comprised of the talents of Tanya Leah, Ilene Angel & Lorraine Ferro. These three hit songwriters have collaborated on each other's projects throughout their long friendship, but now after years of successful separate careers, they "accidentally" came together as a band and are living up to their mission, "Making the world a better place...one song at a time."

Produced on behalf of the church by NiCori Studios & Productions, the afternoon will also feature local talent Kessaye Selassie as the opening act.

Selassie is a Singer / Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from the Lower East Side of Manhattan. With roots that go back one generation to the country of Ethiopia, his ear and voice are tuned to a sound that isn't often heard to the American public.

Tickets are $10 at the door. There will be a light reception/meet and greet following the performance.

Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green is located at 147 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Join us for this beautiful Fall afternoon concert to promote the connective energy of the arts and the sacred.