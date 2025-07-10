THE COMPLETE WORKS Extended at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will present a week-long extension before the opening of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again]. The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] [again] will now run through August 3rd, 2025 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University.

Patrons are welcome to arrive early to the performances to picnic on the lush lawns outside of the Theatre. Snacks and beverages (alcoholic and non-alcoholic) will be available for purchase at the Theatre's Concession stand. No outside alcohol will be permitted.

Single tickets for The Complete Works begin at $44 for preview performances and begin at $51 for regular performances. Prices range from $44 to $82. Unique to this production, the Theatre is running their FREE TIX FOR KIDS Program which offers two free youth tickets with the purchase of one adult ticket. Recommended for kids ages 10 and up.