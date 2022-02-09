Suffolk Theater Presents Two-Time Grammy Award Winner Janis Ian

Suffolk Theater presents JANIS IAN: Celebrating Our Years Together Tour on Sunday, May 8 at 7:30PM. Tickets are $65 - $69, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at SuffolkTheater.com.

Suffolk Theater will be a stop on the tour for two-time Grammy winning American folk icon, Janis Ian's final album. After more than five decades as a revered songwriter, Janis Ian is embracing a new milestone: the art of the farewell.

Released on January 21, 2022 on her own Rude Girl Records, The Light at the End of the Line is Ian's latest and last solo studio album to bookend a kaleidoscopic catalog that began with her 1967 self-titled debut. As her first album of new material in 15 years, The Light at the End of the Line also sets the stage for what Ian imagines is her final North American tour. The album is something of a victory lap for an artist who has nothing to lose, and nothing left to prove. If The Light at the End of the Line ends up being Ian's swan song, it's as graceful an exit as fans could want.

"It takes a certain amount of maturity to realize that you don't have to keep proving you can write. I've already created a body of work I'm proud of, and I'm old enough to realize that it's the light at the end of the line that matters. And I'm not calling this retiring. It's rewiring." - Janis Ian

Ian has taken a circuitous path ever since her landmark album in 1975 Between the Lines, scoring nine Grammy Award nominations and two wins (in 1976 for best pop vocal performance-female for "At Seventeen" and in 2013 for best spoken-word album for "Society's Child: My Autobiography").

Along the way, she has been a columnist and a ringleader of a lively online fan community; she's dabbled in science-fiction writing; and for the past several years Ian has been devoted to her philanthropic endeavors, the Pearl Foundation and the Better Times Project.