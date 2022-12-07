Stephen Marley, Arturo Sandoval, Steven Wright, Herman's Hermits On Sale At BergenPAC

bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: Reggae star Stephen Marley on March 14, 2023; jazz icon Arturo Sandoval on April 20, 2023; Comedian Steven Wright on April 27, 2023; Rockers Herman's Hermits & The Buckinghams on June 17, 2023.

Tickets go on-sale Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m.

Stephen Marley

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 - 8 PM

$40-$80

Eight-time Grammy award-winning singer, musician and producer Stephen Marley is a true pioneer of reggae music. The second son of music icons Bob and Rita Marley, Stephen is a legend in his own right, producing a robust collection of prolific music that infuses reggae with hip hop, soul, jazz, doo-wop and much more. In addition to producing classics like his brother Damian's "Welcome to Jamrock," his solo hits include "Jah Army" (ft. Damian Marley & Buju Banton), "Made in Africa" (ft.Wale and The Cast of Fela), and "No Cigarette Smoking" (ft. Melanie Fiona).

Arturo Sandoval

Thursday, April 20, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$79

A protégé of the legendary jazz master Dizzy Gillespie, Arturo Sandoval was born in Artemisa, a small town in the outskirts of Havana, Cuba. He began studying classical trumpet at the age of 12, but it didn't take him long to catch the excitement of the jazz world. He has since evolved into one of the world's most acknowledged guardians of jazz trumpet and flugelhorn, as well as a renowned classical artist, pianist and composer. He is one of the most dynamic and vivacious live performers of our time and received 10 Grammy Awards.

Steven Wright

Thursday, April 27, 2023 - 8 PM

$29-$79

Steven Wright is a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and an Oscar-winning film producer. He is known for his lethargic voice and deadpan delivery of ironic, philosophical, and sometimes nonsense jokes, non sequiturs, anti-humor and one-liners with contrived situations. Wright was ranked as the twenty-third greatest comedian by Comedy Central in a list of the 100 greatest stand-up comics. He was awarded the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for his 1988 short film The Appointments of Dennis Jennings. Wright's 1985 comedy album, I Have a Pony, received critical acclaim and was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album. The success of this album landed him an HBO special. In 2006 Wright produced his first stand-up special in 16 years, Steven Wright: When the Leaves Blow Away, which aired on Comedy Central.

Herman's Hermits & The Buckinghams

Saturday, June 17, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$99

Peter Noone is a multi-talented entertainer, who has been delighting audiences nearly all his life. At the age of fifteen, Peter achieved international fame as "Herman," lead singer of the legendary pop band Herman's Hermits with hits like "I'm Into Something Good," "Mrs. Brown, You've Got a Lovely Daughter," "I'm Henry VIII, I Am," and "Can't You Hear My Heartbeat." Noone went beyond the world of music by taking on acting with the same zeal and success. Accompanied by his band, Herman's Hermits, Noone performs over 200 concerts a year to sold-out venues. Today's teen girls scream just as passionately as their mothers did back in 1965, prompting VH1 to select Noone as their viewer's choice for the "Sexiest Artist of the Year." There is no doubt that Peter Noone's extraordinary talent, disarming wit, handsome features and compelling stage presence will continue to delight fans of all ages, for a long, long time to come.

