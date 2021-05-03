Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephanie Mills and The Whispers to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Known for their smooth soulful ballads, The Whispers remain one of the premiere R&B groups to ever grace the stage.

May. 3, 2021  
Stephanie Mills and The Whispers to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Stephanie Mills and The Whispers on Saturday, January 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

The awe-inspiring Stephanie Mills (original star of The Wiz) performs R&B hits from an illustrious 35-year career in a soul-stirring evening with The Whispers. Part of NJPAC's annual celebration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Stephanie Mills has distinguished herself as an actress and performer who is at home on the Broadway stage as she is in the recording studio. Five gold albums and hits such as "I Have Learned to Respect the Power of Love," "Home," "Something in the Way (You Make Me Feel)" and "Never Knew Love Like This Before" have become enduring classics. Her critically acclaimed appearances in shows like the Tony Award-winning The Wizand Your Arms Too Short to Box with God have assured her of a consistently loyal following among fans, industry insiders and critics. Like so many of her contemporaries, her journey as a performer began with singing gospel in church in her native Brooklyn.

One of the world's longest-running soul vocal groups, The Whispers are celebrating over 50 years in the industry. Known for their smooth soulful ballads, they remain one of the premier R&B groups to ever grace the stage.

Tickets to see Stephanie Mills and The Whispers go On-Sale Friday, May 7th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Jared Goldsmith
Jared Goldsmith
Lesli Margherita
Lesli Margherita

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories
Art House Productions Virtual INKubator New Play Festival Kicks Off Tonight Photo

Art House Productions' Virtual INKubator New Play Festival Kicks Off Tonight

McCarter Theatre Center Will Participate in HEALING VOICES: CAREGIVER STORIES on May 7 Photo

McCarter Theatre Center Will Participate in HEALING VOICES: CAREGIVER STORIES on May 7

New Jersey Festival Orchestras NEW BEGINNINGS Will Premiere on May 20 Photo

New Jersey Festival Orchestra's NEW BEGINNINGS Will Premiere on May 20

Bergen County Players Academy To Continue Online Theater Classes Throughout May Photo

Bergen County Players Academy To Continue Online Theater Classes Throughout May


More Hot Stories For You

  • FROM WHITE PLAINS Will Open Evolution Theatre Company's Inaugural Season at the Abbey Theater of Dublin
  • CAPA Announces Nominees For The 2021 CAPA MARQUEE AWARDS
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Little Shop of Horrors Continues Through April 25th at Renaissance Theatre