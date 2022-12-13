State Theatre New Jersey to Present SALUTE TO VIENNA New Year's Eve Concert
Salute to Vienna recreates the beloved Neujahrskonzert, hosted each year in Vienna’s legendary Musikverein.
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey will present Salute to Vienna - New Year's Eve Concert on Saturday, December 31 at 5pm. This annual State Theatre tradition features celebrated singers, dazzlingly costumed dancers, and a full symphony orchestra. Tickets range from $39-$125.
Salute to Vienna recreates the beloved Neujahrskonzert, hosted each year in Vienna's legendary Musikverein. The short, effervescent pieces performed in the concert by a full orchestra are brought to life with ballroom dancing and ballet, for a rich cultural experience. This joyful spectacle includes the exuberant music of Johann Strauss and his contemporaries with selections from beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz.
Featured artists in Salute to Vienna include the Strauss Symphony of America; conductor Alastair Willis (London); soprano Micaëla Oeste (Berlin); tenor Martin Piskorski (Vienna); dancers from Europaballett St. Pölten (Austria); and champion ballroom dancers.
For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.
About State Theatre New Jersey
After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey has reopened and celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. "Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey" can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a non-profit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.
December 13, 2022
