Wharton Performing Arts School Unveils 2026 Summer Camps In Berkeley Heights

The Wharton Performing Arts School has announced its lineup of 2026 summer camps, which will take place at its Berkeley Heights campus. The programs will offer full-day camp options for children ages 7 and up, along with half-day options beginning at age 4.

Among the offerings is the school’s Theater Explorers program, where students will spend the week creating a themed showcase featuring songs, dance, and scenes. The camp will culminate each Friday with a performance for family and friends following a final dress rehearsal.

In addition to musical theater programming, campers can participate in courses such as Music Around the World, Meet the Instruments, and Piano Explorers, giving students the opportunity to explore a variety of musical styles and instruments throughout the summer.

Afternoon activities will include guest artist workshops led by Wharton Arts faculty, while campers can also take part in swimming sessions Monday through Thursday at the Berkeley Heights YMCA pool across the street from the campus.

“There's no place like home! We are thrilled to bring Performing Arts School summer camps back to 60 Locust Ave.,” said PAS Director Debra Joyal. “This enables us to extend our season by two weeks and significantly enhance our curriculum by offering a full-day option. From working alongside professional artists in our black box theater to sunny afternoons at the Berkeley Heights YMCA pool, we can't wait to share this upgraded experience with your family.”

Families can find schedules and registration details at WhartonArts.org. The organization noted that New Jersey Youth Symphony summer camps will continue to take place in New Providence as previously scheduled.

Wharton Performing Arts School is part of Wharton Arts, the state’s largest independent nonprofit community performing arts education center, serving nearly 2,000 students each year through music and performing arts programs.